Integral Diagnostics Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 28, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

Helen Kurincic - Integral Diagnostics Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chair



Good morning, and welcome, everyone. I'm Helen Kurincic, the Chair of Integral Diagnostics, and I'm pleased to welcome you to the 2023 Integral Diagnostics Annual General Meeting.



For those of you in the room, could you all please check that your mobile phone is turned off and on silent? And for your safety, please note that in the event of an evacuation, an alarm will sound. Please wait in the room until a HSF emergency warden directs you to the evacuation points.



It's now 10:00 a.m., and I'm joining you from Melbourne. I'd like to begin by acknowledging the traditional owners and custodians of the land on which we meet today, the Wurundjeri people of the Kulin Nation, and I pay my respects to elders, past, present and emerging.



Under Integral Diagnostics' constitution, a quorum is required for this meeting. And I have been advised that a quorum is present. Therefore, I declare this meeting open.



Today's meeting is being held in person and virtually via the Computershare platform, where