Nov 28, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT
Helen Kurincic - Integral Diagnostics Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chair
Good morning, and welcome, everyone. I'm Helen Kurincic, the Chair of Integral Diagnostics, and I'm pleased to welcome you to the 2023 Integral Diagnostics Annual General Meeting.
For those of you in the room, could you all please check that your mobile phone is turned off and on silent? And for your safety, please note that in the event of an evacuation, an alarm will sound. Please wait in the room until a HSF emergency warden directs you to the evacuation points.
It's now 10:00 a.m., and I'm joining you from Melbourne. I'd like to begin by acknowledging the traditional owners and custodians of the land on which we meet today, the Wurundjeri people of the Kulin Nation, and I pay my respects to elders, past, present and emerging.
Under Integral Diagnostics' constitution, a quorum is required for this meeting. And I have been advised that a quorum is present. Therefore, I declare this meeting open.
Today's meeting is being held in person and virtually via the Computershare platform, where
Integral Diagnostics Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Nov 28, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...