Aug 24, 2021 / 12:30AM GMT
Presentation
Aug 24, 2021 / 12:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Gareth M. Turner
Infomedia Ltd - CFO
* Jonathan Rubinsztein
Infomedia Ltd - MD, CEO & Executive Director
* Richard Leon
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Elijah Mayr
CLSA Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst
* Garry Sherriff
RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Executive Director of Equity Research & Head of Australian Technology and Small-Mid Caps
* Naveen Patney
Evans & Partners Pty. Ltd., Research Division - Executive Director of Small Caps Research
* Quinn McComas Pierson
CrÃ©dit Suisse AG, Research Division - Co-head of the Small Cap Research
* Tim Plumbe
UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Research Analyst
=====================
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Infomedia Limited ASX IFM Fiscal Year 2021 Full Year Results Investor
Full Year 2021 Infomedia Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 24, 2021 / 12:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...