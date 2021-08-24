Full Year 2021 Infomedia Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 24, 2021 / 12:30AM GMT

Presentation

Aug 24, 2021 / 12:30AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Gareth M. Turner

Infomedia Ltd - CFO

* Jonathan Rubinsztein

Infomedia Ltd - MD, CEO & Executive Director

* Richard Leon



Conference Call Participants

* Elijah Mayr

CLSA Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Garry Sherriff

RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Executive Director of Equity Research & Head of Australian Technology and Small-Mid Caps

* Naveen Patney

Evans & Partners Pty. Ltd., Research Division - Executive Director of Small Caps Research

* Quinn McComas Pierson

CrÃ©dit Suisse AG, Research Division - Co-head of the Small Cap Research

* Tim Plumbe

UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Research Analyst



Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Infomedia Limited ASX IFM Fiscal Year 2021 Full Year Results Investor