Infomedia Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 24, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

Bart Vogel - Infomedia Ltd - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Bart Vogel, I'm the Chairman of Infomedia Ltd. Welcome to our 2021 Annual General Meeting.



The health and safety of our shareholders and our people is of paramount importance to us. In consideration of the potential health risk posed by the ongoing pandemic and the uncertainties around restrictions on public gatherings, we elected to hold this AGM as a virtual event. We remain hopeful that shareholders will be able to attend in person at our next AGM in 2022.



Despite being virtual, we've made efforts to ensure that the meeting is delivered in a way that allows you, our shareholders, to attend and ask questions. Shareholders who were on the register at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, the 23rd of November 2021, are eligible to vote and ask questions at this meeting. Shareholders can ask questions in the virtual meeting format. If you're a shareholder, a proxy, attorney or representative of a shareholder and wish to ask a question about an item of business, please refer to the virtual