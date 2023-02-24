Half Year 2023 Infomedia Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

During Q&A, please select the Q&A button to submit text questions at the bottom of your Zoom screen.



Jens Monsees - Infomedia Ltd - CEO, MD & Director



Yes. Thank you, [Jara]. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Infomedia's first half year results for financial year 2023. My name is Jens Monsees. I am the CEO and Managing Director of Infomedia, and I am joined today by Infomedia's CFO, Gareth Turner. I would like to thank you for your interest in Infomedia and for spending time with us today.



If you have joined through the weblink, you will see the presentation, which was released earlier on the ASX, and I will refer to the slide numbers as we move through. As customary, please note the disclaimer page on Slide #2.



Before diving into our half year results, I