Full Year 2023 Infomedia Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 28, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining the Infomedia Ltd Full Year Results Briefing. We will begin with a presentation by the Infomedia management team, followed by Q&A. (Operator Instructions) Now over to the Infomedia CEO, Jens Monsees. Jens?



Jens Monsees - Infomedia Ltd - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you, [Jara]. And good morning, everyone, from sunny Sydney, and welcome to Infomedia's full year results for financial year 2023. My name is Jens Monsees. I'm the CEO and Managing Director of Infomedia. I'm joined today by Chantell Revie for new -- our new CFO, who has been with Infomedia for 5 years.



Firstly, I would like to acknowledge the traditional owners of the land on which we meet today, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respect to the Elders, past, present and emerging and extend this acknowledgment and respect to the First Peoples in all countries which we operate.



I would like to thank you for attending our results webcast today. You can follow the full year results presentation,