Infratil Ltd Investor Day Transcript

Apr 10, 2019 / NTS GMT

Marko Bogoievski - Infratil Limited - CEO & Director



All right. Good morning, everybody. You're all sitting so far away, but there's a few empty seats at the front here for those who are walking in late.



So I'm Marko Bogoievski. I'm the Chief Executive of Infratil. I think I've met most of the people in the room. But if I haven't, hopefully, I'll get a chance to talk to you during the day. I think we're doing things a little bit differently today, mainly around the batting order and the way we're going to present some of the operating businesses in the Morrison & Co. management team. I've actually got a small set up and intro piece, it will be about 15 minutes. And we're going to go straight into Paul Newfield, who you've met a few times before and presented a few times before. He's our Chief Investment Officer. He's going to talk you through, I guess, more of an Infratil perspective on how we're seeing the current composition and construction of the portfolio. I wouldn't say it's a formal piece, but I'd say -- I think it's a thoughtful piece about where we're at right now, what we see, what