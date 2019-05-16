Full Year 2019 Infratil Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2019 / 10:00PM GMT

Marko Bogoievski - Infratil Limited - CEO & Director



Okay. We've got the thumbs up. We're going to get going here in Wellington. So welcome, and good morning, everyone. I'm Marko Bogoievski, Chief Executive of Infratil. I'm joined with Phillippa Harford, our CFO. You'll be hearing from Phillippa in a moment.



So we've had a big week, right? We've had some discussions, I guess, on Tuesday morning regarding the acquisition of Vodafone New Zealand. I guess today's mainly about the full year result ended March 2019. At the end of the presentation -- we're going to sort of do it in 2 halves. At the end, we're going to go through the equity offer that we announced this morning as well and talk through just some of the details of that process as well.



All right. So we've got a bit to get through. For those on the line, we're on Slide 4, which is the full year overview. I mean I think one of the -- I don't know if it's good or bad actually that the Vodafone thing is out there because we have had such a strong year, right, and such a positive set of developments not just around operating