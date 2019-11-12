Nov 12, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT
Marko Bogoievski - Infratil Limited - CEO & Director
Okay. We'll make a start, if that's all right. Thank you, everyone, who's joined us in Wellington. I'm Marko Bogoievski, I'm the Chief Executive of Infratil Limited; joined by Phillippa Harford, our CFO, who'll be doing half of the presentation with me this morning.
So it's been a busy 6 months. We got sort of a quiet satisfaction about the amount of things that we've ticked off. I mean, we've had a long list of initiatives that have been running for what feels like a couple of fiscal periods, at least. And I think at the May result full year announcement when we talked about the portfolio construction piece being largely complete and now being able to focus on, sort of, core set of assets, which were nicely balanced between, I guess, defensive cash-generative core type of risk profiles, more predictable profiles and a number of development platforms.
So in the first 6 months of this year, we -- thankfully, we put a lot of capital at work inside those platforms. We obviously, had a major acquisition as well with Vodafone New
Half Year 2020 Infratil Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 12, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...