Half Year 2020 Infratil Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT

Marko Bogoievski - Infratil Limited - CEO & Director



Okay. We'll make a start, if that's all right. Thank you, everyone, who's joined us in Wellington. I'm Marko Bogoievski, I'm the Chief Executive of Infratil Limited; joined by Phillippa Harford, our CFO, who'll be doing half of the presentation with me this morning.



So it's been a busy 6 months. We got sort of a quiet satisfaction about the amount of things that we've ticked off. I mean, we've had a long list of initiatives that have been running for what feels like a couple of fiscal periods, at least. And I think at the May result full year announcement when we talked about the portfolio construction piece being largely complete and now being able to focus on, sort of, core set of assets, which were nicely balanced between, I guess, defensive cash-generative core type of risk profiles, more predictable profiles and a number of development platforms.



So in the first 6 months of this year, we -- thankfully, we put a lot of capital at work inside those platforms. We obviously, had a major acquisition as well with Vodafone New