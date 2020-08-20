Infratil Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Aug 20, 2020 / 02:30AM GMT

Alison Rosemary Gerry - Infratil Limited - Independent Director



Tena koutou katoa. I'm Alison Gerry. I'd like to call the meeting to order and welcome you to Infratil's 26th Annual Meeting. I confirm that under Infratil's constitution, we have a quorum and declare the meeting of shareholders properly constituted.



As you know, Infratil originally proposed a hybrid meeting to give shareholders the option to join the meeting either in person or join online, given the ongoing impact of COVID-19. However, due to the revised COVID-19 restrictions announced by the New Zealand government on the 11th of August, we made the decision that it was actually not prudent for shareholders to join us in person.



I'm very pleased, however, to welcome shareholders who are participating online through our virtual meeting platform provided by our share registrar, Link Market Services. And the Board really appreciates shareholders' support and understanding with regards to this one-off arrangement for the meeting.



Given our Chairman, Mark Tume, is dialing in from Australia, we also decided it would be