Half Year 2021 Infratil Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

Marko Bogoievski - Infratil Limited - CEO & Non-Independent Director



Okay. We're getting the thumbs up, so we'll get started. Thank you. Good morning. Welcome to everyone in Wellington joining us for the 6 months' results announcement. Hopefully, we've got a few people on the phone as well. And the usual formats apply, questions in the room first and questions on the phone at the end of the presentation.



I'm Marko Bogoievski, Chief Executive. I'm joined by Phillippa Harford. I [have] to think about you for a second.



So look, we have a lot to actually talk about for this half year result. There were quite a few changes in the portfolio, as I think, have been well advertised. Nothing new or surprising in the result. But I think it does make comparisons a little bit more challenging than normal when you've got large assets coming in and out of the portfolio. And we've also moved to a different way of expressing our expectations for the business. So you'll hear this term proportionate EBITDAF, proportionate CapEx and investment. And I think it's a more intuitive way to think about