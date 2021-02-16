Infratil Ltd Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Feb 16, 2021 / NTS GMT

Marko Bogoievski - Infratil Limited - Chairman of Vodafone New Zealand



Okay. Thank you, and good morning, everyone from Wellington, New Zealand. Marko Bogoievski, Chief Executive of Infratil Limited. I'm pleased to join everyone online today. Just a couple of quick reminders. We have got a full agenda. We obviously are going 100% virtual. We do have a facility to ask questions throughout the day. So please feel free to ask any questions at any time through the platform. And we've got Matt Ross, Mark Flesher, who'll be collating questions.



The sort of format we'd like to use is to have Q&A at the end of each block. So the first hour will be myself, Jason Boyes; Incoming Chief Executive; and Phillippa Harford, our Chief Financial Officer. And then we'll progress into the energy and other businesses throughout the day.



So thank you. With that, I'd like to make a start on the day. I'm going to get on to my first slide. So a couple of more formal introductions. So as I said, Chief Executive for the next 6 weeks, at least, I will be continuing in my role as Chief Executive of Morrison & Co