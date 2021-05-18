Full Year 2021 Infratil Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 18, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

Jason Boyes - Infratil Limited - CEO & Director



Welcome. I'm Jason Boyes, the Chief Executive of Infratil, and I'm joined by our CFO, Phillippa Harford, and we're here to present our annual results for 2021. This morning, we uploaded a peck of information to NZX and ASX, and included in that is our annual report and the presentation we're going to run through with you today.



As always with Infratil, there's quite a lot going on. And don't worry, we're not going to read out that whole presentation. We'll try and hit the high points and make it simple, it's our aim. And we'll leave some room at the end for questions for people who want to drill into some more detail.



How is this going to go? I'm going to do some introductory remarks. Then I'll hand over to Phillippa to run through the group results. Then we'll spend a bit of time on the key subsidiaries and how we think about them. We'll return for guidance and wrap up and hopefully a bunch of interesting questions.



So hold that thought and let me begin. Let me call out, I think, 4 things from the year we have just had, which