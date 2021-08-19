Infratil Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Aug 19, 2021 / 02:30AM GMT

Mark Tume - Infratil Limited - Independent Chairman



(foreign language), I'm Mark Tume. I'd like to call the meeting to order and to welcome you to Infratil's 27th Annual Meeting. I confirm that under Infratil's constitution, we have a quorum and declare the meeting of shareholders properly constituted.



Infratil originally proposed a hybrid meeting to give shareholders the option to join the meeting either in person or join online given the ongoing impact of COVID-19. However, due to the revised COVID-19 restrictions announced by the New Zealand government on the 17th of August, we are no longer able to have an in-person meeting. I'm very pleased to welcome shareholders who are participating online through our virtual meeting platform provided by our share registrar, Link Market Services. (Operator Instructions)



Slide 3 of the presentation is a picture of the virtual meeting platform, and the arrows on that slide point to where to click to get a voting card and to ask a question. If you need help, you can also call the number displayed in the blue bar at the top of the platform. I also