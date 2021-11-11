Half Year 2022 Infratil Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Jason Boyes - Infratil Limited - CEO & Director



(foreign language) and welcome to Infratil's interim results announcements for the period ended 30 September 2021. I am Jason Boyes, the Chief Executive of Infratil. And I'm here with Phillippa Harford, our CFO. Good morning.



So we're really delighted to talk you through these results announcements this morning. As usual, this presentation, and media release, and the interim report, has been uploaded to the ASX and NZX this morning. So you can have a read of that at your leisure. Phillippa and I are going to run through the presentation that's been uploaded with you now.



This presentation is in about 3 parts. It goes for about 20 or 30 minutes, and there will be room for questions and answers at the end. First of all, we're going to give you a bit of an overview of the performance and activity in the portfolio, and Phillippa will talk through guidance and the dividend. Then we're going to go through the main operating businesses between Phillippa and I, and then Phillippa will talk through some of the more detailed financial results and