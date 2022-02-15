Infratil Ltd Investor Day Transcript

Feb 15, 2022 / NTS GMT

Jason Boyes - Infratil Limited - CEO & Director



(foreign language) Welcome to Infratil's 2022 Investor Day. I'm Jason Boyes, the Chief Executive of Infratil. And as usual, I'm joined here by Phillippa Harford.



Phillippa Harford - Infratil Limited - CFO



Good morning, everyone.



Jason Boyes - Infratil Limited - CEO & Director



Our fabulous CFO. We're really looking forward to talking you through our investments and what we're thinking about them today. There's a lot to get through, and it's a really exciting time for us. I'll go through the agenda and how the day is going to flow in a second. But first, I'll hand over to our long-standing and very experienced Chairman, Mark Tume, to make some welcoming and introductory remarks. Over to you, Mark.



Mark Tume - Infratil Limited - Independent Chairman



(foreign language) I'm Mark Tume, Chairman of Infratil, and on behalf of the company, it's my pleasure to welcome you all to our Investor Day. And thank you all for making the time