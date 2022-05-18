Full Year 2022 Infratil Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 18, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Jason Boyes - Infratil Limited - CEO & Director



(foreign language) Welcome, everybody, to Infratil's annual results announcement for the financial year ended 2022. I'm Jason Boyes, the Chief Executive of Infratil. And I'm here, as usual, with Phillippa Harford, CFO, in the Wellington Boardroom.



We're going to talk through a few things today. The presentation and all our annual results related material has been released to the NZX and ASX this morning. And we're going to run through the presentation. I'm going to take us through some financial highlights and a few other announcements, take a quick look at the portfolio. And then Phillippa and I are going to take you through our major investments. Phillippa is going to then run through some key financial metrics, including our guidance for the year coming up, which we haven't released yet. Then I'll sum up and we'll go to some questions and answers. Our ambition is to do our bit in 20 minutes. It may take a little bit longer. We're going to try and then leave good gap for Q&A. So plenty to get into, let's get started.



Firstly, on