Infratil Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Alison Gerry -



(foreign language) I'd like to call the meeting to order and welcome you all to Infratil's 28th Annual Meeting. I can confirm that under Infratil's constitution, we have a quorum, and this meeting is properly constituted. In the interest of encouraging shareholder participation, this year, shareholders were given the option to join the meeting in person or online. And it's so pleasing that COVID restrictions haven't prevented us from offering the physical meeting, but in addition to those of you in the room today, I'm very pleased to welcome those who are participating online through our virtual meeting platform, which is provided by Link Market Services.



For those of you online, I'd like to note that you're also eligible to submit questions. Slide 3 of the presentation is a picture of the virtual meeting platform, and the arrows show where to collect to get a voting card and how to ask a question. But if you need any help, you can call the number which is displayed in the blue bar at the top of the platform.



I'd also like to advise the meeting that members of the press and non