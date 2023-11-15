Half Year 2024 Infratil Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 15, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Presentation

Nov 15, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Andrew Carroll

* Jason Boyes

Infratil Limited - CEO & Director

* Matthew Ross

* Phillippa Harford

Infratil Limited - CFO



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Aaron Ibbotson

Forsyth Barr Group Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst

* Nevill Gluyas

Jarden Limited, Research Division - Director of Equity Research

* Philip Campbell

UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Analyst

* Stephen Hudson

Macquarie Research - Head of Research

* Wade Gardiner

Craigs Investment Partners Limited, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst



=====================

Jason Boyes - Infratil Limited - CEO & Director



(foreign language) Hi, everyone. I'm Jason Boyes, the Chief Executive of Infratil. I'm joined by Phillippa Harford, our CFO, for the last time in that capacity anyway, as