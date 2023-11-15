Half Year 2024 Infratil Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 15, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT
Presentation
Nov 15, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Andrew Carroll
* Jason Boyes
Infratil Limited - CEO & Director
* Matthew Ross
* Phillippa Harford
Infratil Limited - CFO
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Aaron Ibbotson
Forsyth Barr Group Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst
* Nevill Gluyas
Jarden Limited, Research Division - Director of Equity Research
* Philip Campbell
UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Analyst
* Stephen Hudson
Macquarie Research - Head of Research
* Wade Gardiner
Craigs Investment Partners Limited, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst
=====================
Jason Boyes - Infratil Limited - CEO & Director
(foreign language) Hi, everyone. I'm Jason Boyes, the Chief Executive of Infratil. I'm joined by Phillippa Harford, our CFO, for the last time in that capacity anyway, as
