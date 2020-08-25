Full Year 2020 IVE Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2020 / 01:01AM GMT

Geoff Bruce Selig - IVE Group Limited - Executive Chairman



Thank you very much, and good morning, everybody. It's Geoff speaking. I also have with me this morning our Chief Executive; Matt Aitken; and our CFO, Darren Dunkley, and we look forward to walking you through our full year results for the year ending June 30, 2020. We will reference the investor presentation clearly, that was uploaded to the ASX this morning.



Suffice to say, the year just gone has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which we'll touch on a number of times through the course of the call. From our perspective, I don't believe as a business, we could have responded any better to the crisis, particularly given the speed with which it came across us and the extent to which it impacted the IVE business, our clients and our