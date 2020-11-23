IVE Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 23, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT

Geoff Bruce Selig - IVE Group Limited - Executive Chairman



Well, good morning. It's Geoff Selig here, the Chairman of the IVE Group Board. It's now 10:00 a.m., and I'm advised that the necessary quorum is present. I therefore have pleasure in opening our 2020 AGM and welcome all of the shareholders here today, both in the room here at Huntingwood and also all of our shareholders on the line. Hopefully, you can hear us clearly.



As you can see, this year, we are doing things a little differently from previous years. Extra safety precautions have been made to ensure the safety of shareholders and staff. Thank you for your cooperation so far. And it's the first time our AGM is being live streamed, and we've got about 25 people registered as of yesterday afternoon to be dialing in on the call. If you could all just turn your phones off, those present, that would be appreciated as well.



Before I proceed to the business of the meeting, I'd like to introduce our fellow directors and Board members: Paul Selig, Executive Director; our Nonexecutive Directors present today, Gavin Bell, Sandra Hook,