Full Year 2021 IVE Group Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 25, 2021

Corporate Participants

Darren Dunkley

IVE Group Limited - CFO & Joint Company Secretary

Geoff Bruce Selig

IVE Group Limited - Executive Chairman

Matthew Aitken

IVE Group Limited - CEO

Richard Nelson



Conference Call Participants

Hamish Murray

Clive Tompkins



Clive Tompkins



Okay. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the IVE Group FY '21 Results Presentation. On the call today, Executive Chairman, Geoff Selig; CEO, Matt Aitken; and CFO, Darren Dunkley. Also assisting Richard Nelson, Investor Relations Manager.



I'd like to now hand over to Geoff to begin the presentation. Over to you, Geoff.



Geoff Bruce Selig - IVE Group Limited - Executive Chairman



Thank you, and good morning, everybody, and appreciate you making the time to dial in for the IGL FY '21 full year results