IVE Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 22, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Geoff Bruce Selig - IVE Group Limited - Executive Chairman



Thank you, and good morning. I'm pleased to welcome everyone in attendance today at our Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of IVE Group. It's now 10 a.m. in Sydney. We have a quorum of members present so I declare the AGM open.



Joining me today is our CEO, Matt Aitken; our directors, Gavin Bell; Sandra Hook; James Todd Paul Selig, and Cathy Aston. We also have Darren Dunkley, our CFO and Joint Company Secretary; and Sarah Prince, Joint Company Secretary as well. Also welcome representatives and our host, our auditors from KPMG, who will be available to answer any questions you may have about the conduct of the audit. We're also very pleased to welcome those of you participating online through our virtual meeting platform provided by our share register,