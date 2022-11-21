IVE Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 21, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the IVE Group Limited Annual General Meeting.



I would now like to hand the conference over to Geoff Selig, Executive Chair. Please go ahead.



Geoff Bruce Selig - IVE Group Limited - Executive Chairman



Thank you, and good morning. I'm Geoff Selig, the Chairman of the IVE Group Board. Before we begin, and on behalf of all of those presents, I'd like to acknowledge the aboriginal entire state Islander people as the traditional custodians of the land on which we live, work and meet today and pay my respects to elders past, present and emerging.



I'm very pleased to welcome you all to the AGM, the shareholders of IVE Group Limited this morning at 10:00 a.m. We have a quorum, and I declare the meeting open.



Joining me here today is our CEO, Matt Aitken; our directors, Gavin Bell, Sandra Hook, James Todd Paul, Selig, Cathy Aston and Andrew Bird. We also have with us today Darren Dunkley, our CFO, and also Joint Company Secretary -- and Sarah Prince, Joint Company Secretary as well.



I welcome