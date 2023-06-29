INOVIQ Ltd Investor Briefing Transcript

Jun 29, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

Jane Lowe - IR Department - Investor Relations. Board Advisor



Well, hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Inoviq special investor briefing regarding the excellent clinical data for SubB2M/CA15-3 breast cancer test as announced this week. My name is Jane Lowe, and I'll be your host for today's session. For those new to Inoviq, the company is developing Next-generation Exosome Solutions and precision diagnostics to improve the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and other diseases. It has a number of new tests coming through the pipeline, including the focus of today's briefing, which is SubB2M/CA15-3 breast cancer test.



So, our format for today will be that CEO, Leearne Hinch, Dr. Leearne Hinch and CSO Professor. Greg Rice will deliver a presentation and that presentation was lodged with the ASX this morning. They will speak for about 20 minutes or so and after that, we'll open up the floor to Q&A for about 15 minutes.



Through the Q and A session, Leearne and Greg will be joined by Inoviq's CFO and Company Secretary Mark Edwards. And this is designed to be quite an