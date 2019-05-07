Q1 2019 ImExHS Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2019 / 12:30AM GMT

German Arango - ImExHS Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Okay. Hello, everybody. Thank you for taking the time for attending the corporate presentation update -- updated corporate presentation. And well, if you have your latest version of the presentation, we will go through this.



And in the Slide #2, we have the company highlights. This is a company developing next-generation software for radiology and imaging software platforms. This is a company that was founded in 2012. We have been growing very fast. And given that growing metrics, we have had operations in 5 countries: Colombia, Peru, Mexico, Ecuador and Costa