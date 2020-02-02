Q4 2019 ImExHS Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2020 / 11:30PM GMT

German Arango - ImExHS Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you. And thank you, everybody, for taking the time for attending to this conference call. I will start our conference call going through the key elements of our previous quarterly report.



Essentially, our company has been growing in a significant manner, and we achieved an annual revenue of $7.7 million up to -- up 33% over 2018. We have been focused on recurring revenue yields, and given that our recurring revenue for the 2019 year, was $6.6 million, representing 133% increase compared to the previous year. Our annualized recurring revenue is now $8.5 million, up 94% over 2018 when it was $4.4 million.



We successfully completed our $10 million capital raise, and we did our debut of exhibitors at RSNA, the main radiology meeting in the world. And this is allowing ImExHS to increase and raise the profile, the company profile on an international stage.



We completed our entry into the Australian market, signing a 10-year SaaS contract with CMU Holdings, a company radiology -- a radiology practice in Newcastle and New