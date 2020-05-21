ImExHS Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 21, 2020 / 12:30AM GMT

Douglas Ronald Flynn - ImExHS Limited - Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, shareholders of IMEXHS Limited. Welcome to the 2020 Annual General Meeting. My name is Doug Flynn, Chairman of the company, and I'll be chairing today's meeting.



I'd like to introduce this meeting -- sorry, commence this meeting by introducing your Board of Directors and members of the management team who are present or online during the meeting today: Dr. German Arango, our Managing Director; Dr. Douglas Lingard, Nonexecutive Director; Carlos Palacio, Nonexecutive Director; and Tony Thomas, Chief Financial Officer. Damian Banks, who we have announced will join our Board, is also present. We didn't have that position in place in time to be elected at this AGM. Also present online is our company secretary, Peter Webse; and Dean Just, representing BDO, the company's auditor.



This year's meeting is being delivered live via webcast as we play our part in the social distancing that is vital as all Australians work together to slow down the spread of COVID-19. And we trust all of you are well and