Q4 2020 ImExHS Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

German Arango - ImExHS Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you very much. Good morning, and thank you for joining us for the presentation of IMEXHS FY '20 results. I am Dr. German Arango, CEO and Co-Founder of IMEXHS. And with me on the call today is Reena Minhas, our Chief Financial Officer. Today, I will begin by providing an overview of the 2020 result and our business, before handing over to Reena, who will cover the result in more detail. I will then address our strategy and our 2021 outlook before opening up for questions.



We are very pleased with our performance in 2020. Slide 5 shows that we achieved good growth across our key financial metrics, both on a reported and constant currency basis. Sales revenue of $10.9 million was 41% higher year-on-year and 59% higher on a constant currency basis due to new contract wins