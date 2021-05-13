ImExHS Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 13, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Douglas Ronald Flynn - ImExHS Limited - Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the 2021 Annual General Meeting of ImExHS Limited. My name is Doug Flynn, Chairman of ImExHS Limited, and I'll be chairing today's meeting. As it is now 10 a.m., as we have a quorum of shareholders present, I declare the meeting open. I confirm that a quorum is present by virtue of the proxies I hold as Chair.



Today's meeting has been convened in accordance with the Corporations Act. The Notice of Meeting was available on our website and lodged to the ASX on the 30th of April 2021. We'll take the Notice of Meeting and the resolutions to be considered at the meeting as read if there are no objections.



Due to the current and challenging circumstances in relation to COVID-19 and with the safety of our shareholders and staff in mind, this meeting is being delivered live via webcast. I regret that we're unable to meet the shareholders personally today. Having said that, we have shareholders geographically spread across various cities in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Colombia.