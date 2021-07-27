ImExHS Ltd to Acquire RIMAB SAS - M&A Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the IMEXHS Conference Call on the Acquisition of Radiology Service Provider, RIMAB SAS. (Operator Instructions) There will be a presentation by Doug Flynn, Chairman of IMEXHS; followed by a question-and-answer session with CEO, Dr. German Arango; and CFO, Reena Minhas. Presentation is based on slides lodged with ASX yesterday morning. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Doug Flynn. Please go ahead.



Douglas Ronald Flynn - ImExHS Limited - Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Doug Flynn. I'm the Chairman of IMEXHS Limited. And with me on the call is Dr. German Arango, our CEO of IMEXHS; and Reena Minhas, our CFO. So German is also the principal shareholder of RIMAB. I will leave this discussion, but we'll rely on German for questions at the end.



I'll start with an overview of the acquisition. Please turn to Slide 2 of the presentation pack lodged with the ASX yesterday morning. IMEXHS will, subject to shareholder approval, acquire