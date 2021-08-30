Half Year 2021 ImExHS Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 30, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

German Arango - ImExHS Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you very much. Good morning, and thank you for joining us for the presentation of ImExHS first half FY '21 results. I am Dr. German Arango, CEO and Co-Founder of ImExHS. And with me on the call is Reena Minhas, our Chief Financial Officer.



Turning to Slide 2 of the presentation lodged with the ASX this morning, ImExHS is a provider of cloud-based medical imaging software solutions. Our software is fully web and cloud-based. It includes innovative artificial intelligence or AI tools and has a lower cost base than our competitors, which enables us to provide attractive pricing to our customers.



Turning to Slide 3. We are a leading medical imaging software provider in Latin America and expanding our footprint to larger markets such as the U.S. and Australia. Our