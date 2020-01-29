Q4 2019 Imricor Medical Systems Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 29, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT

Steve Wedan - Imricor Medical Systems, Inc. - CEO, President & Chairman of Board



Lori Milbrandt - Imricor Medical Systems, Inc. - CFO & VP of Finance



Thanks, Steve. As a reminder, all numbers are unaudited and in U.S. dollars.



Net cash outflows from operating activities was $2.242 million for the fourth quarter, which was significantly higher than the third quarter as the company continued to build inventory in preparation for CE mark approval. Cash outflows from investing were $28,000. Financing cash outflows were $608,000, consisting primarily of the payment of remaining IPO transaction costs.



Our cash balance of $5.049 million was less than the prospective amount of $7.954 million due to the reductions in revenue due to the delay in CE mark, the cancellation of the NIH contract and the delay in IP license revenue. These reductions were partially offset by lower than forecast accounts receivable, inventory purchases and operational spending.



I'll hand it back over to Steve now to provide you with an