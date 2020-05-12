May 12, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT

Steve Wedan - Imricor Medical Systems, Inc. - CEO, President & Executive Chairman



Good morning, and good evening, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the 2020 Annual Meeting of Imricor Medical Systems. I'm Steve Wedan, Imricor's Chair and CEO, and I'm pleased to welcome you to our first annual meeting as a publicly listed company.



By joining our virtual meeting today, our stockholders and their proxies will have the opportunity to ask questions and register votes, if they haven't already done so. CDI holders will also have the opportunity to ask questions, but are entitled to vote at the annual meeting -- are not entitled to vote at the annual meeting, except as a proxy for CHESS Depositary Nominees.



You can submit your questions at any time during the meeting via the speech bubble icon on your screen, and I will address these questions at appropriate times throughout the meeting. I'd like to point out that questions are being moderated by Carrie Barrack, Cato & Clive, to avoid duplication.



Voting today will be conducted by way of a poll on all items of business. Once