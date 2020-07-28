Jul 28, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT

Carrie Barrack;Cato&Clegg;Senior Advisor -



Good morning, everyone. Good morning and good evening. Welcome to Imricor's quarterly results conference call for the period ended 30 June, 2020. My name is Carrie Barrack, and I'll be moderating your call.



Today, I'm pleased to be joined by Steve Wedan, Imricor's CEO; and Lori Milbrandt, Imricor's CFO. Steve and Lori will provide you with a brief business update today, followed by a question-and-answer session. I'll give instructions on how to ask questions after the presentation is complete.



With that, I'd like to hand over to Steve.



Steve Wedan - Imricor Medical Systems, Inc. - CEO, President & Executive Chairman



Thank you, Carrie, and thank you everyone for joining us today. This morning Imricor released its Appendix 4C for the second quarter of 2020, and later discuss these results as well as provide a general business update given the recent recommencement of our rollout plans, which were interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Lori will