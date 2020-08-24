Aug 24, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Imricor Medical Systems HY '20 Results Investor Briefing.



Steve Wedan - Imricor Medical Systems, Inc. - CEO, President & Executive Chairman



Thank you. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us today to discuss the half year results for Imricor. I'm Steve Wedan, Imricor's Chair and CEO, and I'm joined today by our CFO, Lori Milbrandt.



Today, I will take you through Imricor's key achievements during 2020, discuss the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and provide you with an update on the business as well as our market and growth opportunities moving forward. Lori will discuss the financial results for the 6 months to 30 June, before I take you through our outlook. We'll then move to a Q&A session.



We started 2020 in an exciting position, achieving a long-awaited CE mark approval, which enabled us to begin to sell our products in the European Union, and we moved swiftly