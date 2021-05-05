May 05, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Steve Wedan - Imricor Medical Systems, Inc. - CEO, President & Executive Chairman



Hello. I'd like to welcome everyone to the 2021 Annual Meeting of Imricor Medical Systems. My name is Steve Wedan, Imricor's Chair and CEO.



During the course of today's meeting, our stockholders and their proxies will have the opportunity to ask questions and register votes if you haven't already done so. CDI holders will also have the opportunity to ask questions but are not entitled to vote at the meeting, except as a proxy for CHESS Depositary Nominees. You can submit your questions at any time during the meeting as outlined in our meeting guide, and I will address these questions throughout the meeting. Voting today will be conducted by way of a poll on all items of business, and I will shortly open up voting for all resolutions.



Once voting is open, if you're eligible to vote at this meeting, a polling icon will appear on your screen. Selecting this icon will open a list of resolutions and present you with voting options. To cast your vote, simply click on the appropriate option. Once you select an