Jan 26, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Aisha Jabeen -



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Imricor's quarterly results for the period ending 31 December 2021. My name is Aisha Jabeen, and I will be moderating this morning's call. I am pleased to be joined by Steve Wedan, Imricor's CEO; and Lori Milbrandt, Imricor's CFO. Steve will provide an update on Imricor's activities during the quarter, followed by a question-and-answer session. I'll give instructions on how to ask a question at the end of the briefing. With that, I'll hand over to Steve.



Steve Wedan - Imricor Medical Systems, Inc. - CEO, President & Executive Chairman



Thanks, Aisha. I just want to check. Can you hear me?



Aisha Jabeen -



Yes.



Steve Wedan - Imricor Medical Systems, Inc. - CEO, President & Executive Chairman



Okay. Thank you, everyone, for joining us today, and Happy New Year. As Aisha said, I'll make some comments on the quarterly update we released this morning. But for those of you joining us today who are new to the Imricor's story, let me start