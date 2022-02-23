Q4 2021 Imricor Medical Systems Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Steve Wedan - Imricor Medical Systems, Inc. - CEO, President & Executive Chairman



Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us today to discuss Imricor's full year results. I'm Steve Wedan, Imricor's Chair and CEO, and I'm joined today by our CFO, Lori Milbrandt.



Today, we'll provide you with the business update on the progress we've made during 2021, including our key achievements and the progress we've made on our overall strategy. Lori will then discuss the financial results before I review our market opportunity and the outlook for the remainder of this year. We will then move to a Q&A session.



So despite the challenges of the pandemic, Imricor has delivered on a number of strong outcomes and key achievements in 2021. These achievements are highlighted on Slide 3 (sic) [Slide 5]: Signed 5 new sites through the year