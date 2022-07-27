Q4 2022 Imricor Medical Systems Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Good morning, and welcome to Imricor's quarterly investor webinar for the period ending 30th June 2022. On the webinar today, we have the founder and CEO, Steve Wedan, and the company's CFO, Jonathon Gus. Before I hand it over to the guys to get started and go through a brief presentation, I'll just remind you that you can ask questions through the Q&A panel at the bottom of the screen. We'll get to those post the brief presentation.



Steve, Jonathon, I'll now hand it over to you to get started. Thanks very much.



Thank you, Simon. Check that I'm off mute. Yes. Thanks, everyone, for joining us today, this morning. Imricor released its Appendix 4C for the second quarter of 2022, and we'd like to discuss these results as well as provide a general business update. So Jon will begin by presenting the quarterly cash flow results. Jon?



