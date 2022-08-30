Aug 30, 2022 / 11:15PM GMT

Simon Hinsley - NWR Communications Pty Ltd - Director



Good morning, and welcome to Imricor's first half and financial year 2022 investor presentation following the release of results to the ASX this morning. From the company today, we have Founder and CEO, Steve Wedan; and the company's CFO, Jonathon Gut.



Before I hand it over to Steve and Jonathon to go through the presentation up on the screen, I'll just remind you that you can ask questions through the Q&A panel at the bottom of the screen, and we'll get to those post the presentation.



Steve, I'll now hand it over to you to get started. Thanks very much.



Steve Wedan - Imricor Medical Systems, Inc. - President, CEO & Executive Chairman



Thanks, Simon, and thanks, everyone, for joining us today for Imricor's first half results. Well, now it's -- there we go. Okay. So for those of you who are familiar with Imricor or who dialed in for our second quarter briefing, this first part would be a bit redundant. But we have more people on the line today, so please indulge me as I provide a