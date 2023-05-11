May 11, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Annual Meeting of Stockholders for Imricor Medical Systems, Inc. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to turn the meeting over to Steve Wedan. Steve, the floor is yours.



Steve Wedan - Imricor Medical Systems, Inc. - President, CEO & Executive Chairman



Thank you very much. I'd like to welcome everyone to the 2023 Annual Meeting of Imricor Medical Systems. Again, my name is Steve Wedan, Imricor's Chair and CEO.



During the course of today's meeting, our stockholders and their proxies will have the opportunity to ask questions and register votes if you haven't already done so. CDI holders will also have the opportunity to ask questions, but are not entitled to vote at this meeting, except as a proxy for CHESS Depositary Nominees. You can submit your questions at any time during the meeting as outlined in our meeting guide, and I'll address these questions throughout the meeting.



Voting today will be conducted by way of poll on all items of business, and shortly, I will