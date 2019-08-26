Full Year 2019 Inghams Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 26, 2019 / 11:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Inghams Group Limited 2019 Annual Results Presentation. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that this conference is being recorded today.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker, Jim Leighton, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director. Thank you. Please go ahead.



James B. Leighton - Inghams Group Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you, operator, and good morning, and welcome to the 2019 full year results call. With me today, I have Cate Chandler, our Head of Finance; Tim Singleton, Chief Operations Officer; Anne-Marie Mooney, Feed Business Director; and Craig Haskins, Investor Relations Director.



Before we move on to the FY '19 results and FY '20 outlook, I thought it might be helpful to share with you my perspective on the business since arriving here from the United States in January.



When I arrived here, I was charged with delivering the following: first, deliver first half results; second, deliver the full year of FY '19;