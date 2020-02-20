Half Year 2020 Inghams Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 20, 2020 / 10:30PM GMT

James B. Leighton - Inghams Group Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you, operator, and welcome to Inghams first half 2020 result call. With me, I have Gary Mallett, our CFO; Jonathan Gray, our New Zealand CEO, and Craig Haskins, who is our Investor Relations Director.



I'm pleased to report that our operating result, that is underlying EBITDA before the impact of AASB 16, of $91.7 million is in line with our expectations. You are all aware of the issues that we spoke of at the full year results and the operational and financial headwinds that we experienced as we exited the second half of FY '19. We described, in some detail, the impact on our earnings