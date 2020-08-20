Full Year 2020 Inghams Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2020 / 11:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Inghams Group FY '20 Annual Results Teleconference. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I'd now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Jim Leighton, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director. Thank you. Please go ahead.



James B. Leighton - Inghams Group Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you, operator, and good morning. I'm Jim Leighton, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Inghams. And it's my pleasure to welcome you to Ingham's 2020 full year results call. Now I assume you have all -- have a copy of the results presentation because I will be referring to it as I go through that deck. And I want to thank all of you for taking the time out of your day and joining us and your interest in Inghams.



Joining me to present the results today are Chief Financial Officer, Gary Mallett; our Chief Executive Officer for New Zealand, Jonathan Gray; and our [Investment] Relations Director, Craig