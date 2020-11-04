Nov 04, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Inghams Group Limited 2020 Annual General Meeting. I'd now like to hand over to our Chairman, Mr. Peter Bush. Thank you. Please go ahead.
Peter Hallam Bush - Inghams Group Limited - Non-Executive Chairman
Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Peter Bush, Chairman of Inghams Group Limited. And on behalf of the Board, I'd like to welcome all shareholders and guests to our 2020 Annual General Meeting. It's now 10 a.m., and there being a quorum present, I declare the 2020 Annual General Meeting of the Inghams Group Limited open.
Before I move on, I would like to extend my sincere sympathies to the Ingham's family following the passing of Bob Ingham in September. While I did not know Bob personally, we are proud to continue to support the family's legacy and build on this great company that was conceived in 1918 and continues to go from strength to strength.
Today's virtual meeting reflects our response to government restrictions on public gatherings and our ongoing
Inghams Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Nov 04, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...