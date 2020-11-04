Inghams Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 04, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Inghams Group Limited 2020 Annual General Meeting. I'd now like to hand over to our Chairman, Mr. Peter Bush. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Peter Hallam Bush - Inghams Group Limited - Non-Executive Chairman



Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Peter Bush, Chairman of Inghams Group Limited. And on behalf of the Board, I'd like to welcome all shareholders and guests to our 2020 Annual General Meeting. It's now 10 a.m., and there being a quorum present, I declare the 2020 Annual General Meeting of the Inghams Group Limited open.



Before I move on, I would like to extend my sincere sympathies to the Ingham's family following the passing of Bob Ingham in September. While I did not know Bob personally, we are proud to continue to support the family's legacy and build on this great company that was conceived in 1918 and continues to go from strength to strength.



Today's virtual meeting reflects our response to government restrictions on public gatherings and our ongoing