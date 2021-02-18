Half Year 2021 Inghams Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 18, 2021 / 10:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Inghams Group Limited 1H 2021 Financial Results Teleconference. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Jim Leighton, Managing Director and CEO. Please go ahead.



James B. Leighton - Inghams Group Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. I'm Jim Leighton, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Inghams, and it's my pleasure to welcome you to our results call for the FY '21 first half year period. Joining me today is our Chief Financial Officer, Gary Mallett; our Chief Executive Officer for New Zealand, Jonathan Gray; and our Chief Agribusiness Officer, Anne-Marie Mooney. All of us will be available after the presentation today to answer any questions you have on our half year results.



Moving to Slide 3. And for clarity, I would like to note that as announced in November of last year, we reported today's results, inclusive of the new leases standard, AASB 16. Therefore, all references to underlying results as we