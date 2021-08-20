Full Year 2021 Inghams Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Andrew Maxwell Reeves - Inghams Group Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. My name is Andrew Reeves, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Inghams. And it's my pleasure to welcome you to Inghams' 2021 full year results presentation, my first results presentation since taking the reins of the company earlier this year.



I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge that I am hosting this presentation from the lands of the Gadigal People of the Eora Nation. I would like to pay my respects to elders past, present and emerging, and recognize their ongoing cultures and connection to the lands, waters and community.



Joining me today is our Chief Financial Officer, Gary Mallett. And at the conclusion of the formal presentation, we will both take any questions that you may