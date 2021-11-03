Inghams Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 03, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Peter Bush -



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Peter Bush, Chairman of Inghams Group Limited. And on behalf of the Board, our management team and our 8,000 staff, I'd like to welcome you and all shareholders and guests to our 2021 Annual General Meeting. It's now 10:00 and there being a quorum present, I declare the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Inghams Group Limited open.



Today's virtual meeting reflects our response to the government's restrictions related to travel and public gatherings that were in place when planning this year's meeting, plus our ongoing commitment to keeping stakeholders safe. We've done all we can to ensure this AGM is as interactive as possible, and we look forward to the time when we can meet again in person.



The agenda for today's meeting is as follows: I will give my Chairman's address. Our Chief Executive and Managing Director, Andrew Reeves, will then give his address. I will then move to the formal items of business and resolutions set out in our Notice of Meeting. Once concluded, we will open the meeting to general business and questions.



First,