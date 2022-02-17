Half Year 2022 Inghams Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Andrew Maxwell Reeves - Inghams Group Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. My name is Andrew Reeves, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Inghams. And it is my pleasure to welcome you to Inghams' Half Year 2022 Results Presentation. On behalf of Inghams, I would like to respectfully acknowledge the traditional owners, both past and present, as custodians of this land we are meeting on today.



Joining me for today's presentation is our Chief Financial Officer, Gary Mallett. At the conclusion of the formal presentation, we will take any questions you may have on our results and the business.



So turning now to the highlights of the first half. The results we have released this morning reflect the effective management of the challenging environment that