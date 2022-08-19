Full Year 2022 Inghams Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Inghams Full Year 2022 Results Presentation. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand over to Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Inghams, Andrew Reeves.



Andrew Maxwell Reeves - Inghams Group Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. As noted, my name is Andrew Reeves, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Inghams. And it's my pleasure to welcome you to Inghams 2022 Annual Results Presentation.



On behalf of Inghams, I would like to respectfully acknowledge the traditional owners, both past and present, as custodians of the land we are meeting on today.



Joining me for today's presentation is our Chief Financial Officer, Gary Mallett. And at the conclusion of the formal presentation, we will take any questions you may have on our results and the business.



FY '22 was a challenging year, marked by major operational disruptions caused by a variety of different events and factors throughout the year, some of which have